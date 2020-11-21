2 children killed, 4 injured after fire at rowhome in Grays Ferry

Police say a 3-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl are dead and a 9-month-old is in critical condition following a fire at a rowhome in Grays Ferry.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and encountered heavy flames and smoke.

Fire crew work to contain blaze on the 1500 block of South 30th Street.

Firefighters were told that people were trapped inside the home. At least one person jumped to safety from a window, according to firefighters.

Officials said a 3-year-old boy was found dead inside the house and a 10-year-old girl died from severe burns at the hospital. A 9-month-old girl is in serious condition at a local hospital with severe burns and smoke inhalation.

According to authorities, a 24-year-old woman suffered 2nd-degree burns to her arms, leg, and back and is stable. Two other adults were treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

Advertisement

Crews placed the fire under control around 2 a.m. It is unknown what sparked the deadly inferno.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest