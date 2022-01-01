Expand / Collapse search

2 critical, 2 stable after shooting in East Frankford, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A shooting investigation is underway after four people were shot at a suspected after-hours club in East Frankford. 

The shooting happened before 9 a.m. at Frankford and Torresdale Avenues. 

Police say of the four people shot, two were listed in critical condition while another two were listed in stable condition. 

A motive for the shooting is not yet known. 

