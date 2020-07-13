2 critical following drive-by triple shooting in Crescentville

article

Two men are in critical condition after a drive-by triple shooting in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say three men were injured after shots were fired from a car towards a home on the block.

Two men were taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Another man was taken to another hospital and listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

