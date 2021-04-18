Expand / Collapse search

2 dead after double shooting in North Philadelphia

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Two people are dead after a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on the 4800 block of North Howard Street near the Kensington section of the city. 

Police discovered two bodies when they arrived on the scene.

A John Doe, approximately 25-30 years old, was found shot twice in the head. A Jane Doe, approximately 25-30 years old, was shot once in the head. 

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. So far no arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter