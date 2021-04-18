2 dead after double shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Two people are dead after a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on the 4800 block of North Howard Street near the Kensington section of the city.

Police discovered two bodies when they arrived on the scene.

A John Doe, approximately 25-30 years old, was found shot twice in the head. A Jane Doe, approximately 25-30 years old, was shot once in the head.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. So far no arrests have been made.

