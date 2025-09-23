2 deadly daytime shootings happen less than an hour apart in Philadelphia

The Brief Two people were killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. One victim was shot multiple times in the chest and the other was fatally shot in the head. No arrests have been reported.



Police in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of deadly shootings that happened less than an hour apart on Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of North Van Pelt Street just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Less than an hour later, police in Hunting Park responded to the 3800 block of North Franklin Street where they say a man was fatally shot in the head.

The victim was also taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not reported any arrests in either deadly shooting.

Investigators have not said if there is a possible link between the homicides.