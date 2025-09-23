Expand / Collapse search

2 deadly daytime shootings happen less than an hour apart in Philadelphia

Published  September 23, 2025 12:42pm EDT
The Brief

    • Two people were killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.
    • One victim was shot multiple times in the chest and the other was fatally shot in the head.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of deadly shootings that happened less than an hour apart on Tuesday. 

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of North Van Pelt Street just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Less than an hour later, police in Hunting Park responded to the 3800 block of North Franklin Street where they say a man was fatally shot in the head.

The victim was also taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not reported any arrests in either deadly shooting. 

Investigators have not said if there is a possible link between the homicides.

