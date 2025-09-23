2 deadly daytime shootings happen less than an hour apart in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of deadly shootings that happened less than an hour apart on Tuesday.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of North Van Pelt Street just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.
Less than an hour later, police in Hunting Park responded to the 3800 block of North Franklin Street where they say a man was fatally shot in the head.
The victim was also taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police have not reported any arrests in either deadly shooting.
Investigators have not said if there is a possible link between the homicides.