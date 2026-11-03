Driver sought in Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed 56-year-old man

The Brief A 56-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight Monday. The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Chelten and McMahon avenues around 8 p.m. No description of the driver or the vehicle used in the deadly crash have been released.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a driver who they say struck and killed a 56-year-old man on Monday night.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Chelten and McMahon avenues just after 8 p.m.

Police found a 56-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Investigators say the vehicle that struck the man did not stop and the identity of the driver remains unknown.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who was struck and killed.

No description of the vehicle sought in the deadly hit-and-run has been shared.