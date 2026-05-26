Expand / Collapse search

2 ejected from boat after striking channel marker in Barnegat Bay

By
Published  May 26, 2026 6:54 AM EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
2 ejected from boat after striking channel marker in Barnegat Bay

2 ejected from boat after striking channel marker in Barnegat Bay

Two people were ejected from a boat after it struck a channel marker in Barnegat Bay over Memorial Day weekend.

The Brief

    • Six people were aboard a boat that crashed into a channel marker in Barnegat Bay.
    • Two people were thrown from the boat and critically injured.
    • It's unknown at this time what caused the boat to crash.

BARNEGAT BAY - Two people were seriously injured after they were ejected from a boat when it hit a channel marker on Memorial Day in Barnegat Bay.

What we know:

Officials say at least six people were aboard the boat when it crashed into a channel marker near 63rd Street around 6 p.m. Monday.

Two passengers were thrown from the vessel and were critically injured, according to authorities.

Four other passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what might have caused the boat crash.

The Source

  • Information provided by officials in Long Beach Island.

New JerseyNews