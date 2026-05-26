2 ejected from boat after striking channel marker in Barnegat Bay

The Brief Six people were aboard a boat that crashed into a channel marker in Barnegat Bay. Two people were thrown from the boat and critically injured. It's unknown at this time what caused the boat to crash.



Two people were seriously injured after they were ejected from a boat when it hit a channel marker on Memorial Day in Barnegat Bay.

What we know:

Officials say at least six people were aboard the boat when it crashed into a channel marker near 63rd Street around 6 p.m. Monday.

Two passengers were thrown from the vessel and were critically injured, according to authorities.

Four other passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what might have caused the boat crash.