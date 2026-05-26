2 ejected from boat after striking channel marker in Barnegat Bay
BARNEGAT BAY - Two people were seriously injured after they were ejected from a boat when it hit a channel marker on Memorial Day in Barnegat Bay.
What we know:
Officials say at least six people were aboard the boat when it crashed into a channel marker near 63rd Street around 6 p.m. Monday.
Two passengers were thrown from the vessel and were critically injured, according to authorities.
Four other passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what might have caused the boat crash.