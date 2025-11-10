2 escaped African Serval cats captured in Berks County, 1 remains missing

The Brief Two of three escaped African Serval cats have been captured. The wild cats escaped their enclosure when a fence was damaged by a fallen tree during a windstorm last week. Wildlife experts are using thermal drones to help find the third missing cat.



Two of the three African Serval cats that escaped a Berks County wildlife center during a storm last week have been captured.

What we know:

Officials at the Cricket Wildlife Center in Albertis Township said the three cats escaped during a windstorm that toppled a tree and destroyed part of their enclosure.

Two of the African Serval cats were captured over the weekend and safely returned to the wildlife center.

Featured article

The third Serval cat remains on the loose and was last seen Huffs Church Road in District Township.

A special operations team is using thermal drones to help find the missing cat.

What you can do:

The African Wildlife Foundation describes African Serval cats as "medium-sized wild cats with tawny, black-spotted coats and long necks and long legs that allow them to see over savanna grasses."

With an average lifespan of 23 years, Servals are primarily carnivores and can grow up to 60 centimeters long.