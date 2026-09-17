FBI uncovers over 1 million digital files in Olney home tied to missing women case

The Brief Investigators and the FBI have recovered over 1 million pieces of digital evidence from a home on Chew Avenue in Olney, connected to Eugene Horsch and his late father, Raymond Horsch. Police say the collection includes images and videos, some of which show missing women, and a video was found showing Nicole Fusaro's death. Officials have not found any human remains at the property and the investigation is ongoing, with only 30 percent of the digital evidence reviewed so far.



Investigators say they have gathered more than 1 million pieces of digital evidence from a Chew Avenue home linked to Eugene Horsch and his late father, Raymond Horsch, as part of a large ongoing case involving several missing women. Authorities told FOX 29 the collection includes more than 600,000 images, 70,000 videos and 10,000 pages of writing.

What we know:

Investigators say a video recovered from the trove shows Nicole Fusaro, who was reported missing from Kensington in 2018, being strangled by Raymond Horsch.

Police have identified 58 people in the images. Five women appear to be lifeless in the digital materials, according to police.

The FBI and investigators say they have only been able to review about 30 percent of the digital material so far. They are planning another search of the Olney property at the end of September.

Police say Eugene Horsch is currently facing federal charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unlawfully produced document.

What they're saying:

Ricky Mai, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, said, "Now I found out more and more every day. Then I said wow I couldn't believe it. I have been here all these years. It was nice and quiet. I didn't hear nothing. Now all of sudden everything pops off and I say uh oh."

Valerie Vele-Deza, a churchgoer in the area, said, "It is something that I don't think I can process in the moment. It is something that is like out of a movie or a show." She also said, "It sucks because you would think that this is a loving neighborhood. There are families, there are kids and everything. To have something like that in the middle of it is just crazy."

Jonathan Halloran-Koren, cousin of Nicole Fusaro, told FOX 29 he is assembling a team to conduct an independent investigation into how her case was handled. In a statement he said, "I am appalled by the way our family has been treated and by the complete lack of basic dignity and consideration shown to us as the family of a homicide victim."

Officials say they are still working to determine exactly what happened to the women connected to this case. Police note that no human remains have been found at the property.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined what happened to several of the women linked to the case and have only reviewed a small portion of the evidence collected.