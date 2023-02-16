2 filmed on video flipping car at Super Bowl party near Temple's campus turn themselves in, charged: DA

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has filed charges against two men in connection with a Super Bowl block party near Temple University that caused property damage.

According to the DA's Office, Nicholas Faraglia, 22, and Edward Pearce, 23, both of Delaware County, were charged with criminal mischief, riot, criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment of another person and disorderly conduct.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Nicholas Faraglia is featured in this booking photo from Philadelphia police.

RELATED: Crowd flips car near Temple University's campus ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Authorities say on Super Bowl Sunday, around 4:20 p.m., officers from the 22nd Police District and Temple University Police responded to a call for a large unruly crowd on the 1700 block of West Arlington Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a silver 2008 Volvo S80 sedan flipped over on its roof in the middle of the street, police say. According to officials, the car's windows were broken and the license plate was removed.

Police say around 5:19 p.m. on the same day, the owner of the vehicle discovered it flipped over and severely damaged and then reported it to police.

Video of the car being flipped and damaged circulated on social media as fans gathered across the city to celebrate the Birds.

RELATED: Police looking for group filmed flipping over car near Temple's campus on Super Bowl Sunday

According to police, Faraglia is seen in the video helping to flip the car onto its roof and climbing on top while wearing an Eagles jersey for Brent Celek (#87).

Authorities also say Pearce is seen on video flipping the car and climbing on top while wearing a jersey for LeSean Mccoy (#25).

The DA's Office says the two both turned themselves in separately while accompanied by their individual attorneys.

Both men have no prior criminal history and are expected to be released, officials say.

The search continues for other suspects involved in flipping the car.

Anyone with information on the other people involved is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

The Volvo was not the only car damaged as a result of the unruly crowd.

A second vehicle, owned by a Temple alum and veteran, was damaged nearby and a group of Temple students started a fundraiser to help the owners of both cars damaged.