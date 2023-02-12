Crowd flips car near Temple University's campus ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Flipping a car before the Super Bowl even starts…it's a Philly thing.

A rowdy crowd of Eagles fans gathered in a North Philadelphia street to flip a sedan ahead of the Birds' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The video, filmed Arlington Street near Temple University's campus, quickly spread on social media.

"People started getting on top of the car to make space and make a scene. One thing led to the next and someone was doing backflips on the hood, cracked the windshield. Not too long after, two people tried to flip it and then two became ten, and then boom." Ramesses Moore-McGuinness told Storyful.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not report any arrests and there were no reports of injuries.