Police looking for group filmed flipping over car near Temple's campus on Super Bowl Sunday

Police are searching for several people who were filmed flipping over a vehicle when a rowdy crowd of Eagles fans gathered on a North Philadelphia street hours before the Super Bowl kicked off.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared images of nine people who they believe helped overturn someone's vehicle on the 1700 block of Arlington Street Sunday afternoon.

"People started getting on top of the car to make space and make a scene. One thing led to the next and someone was doing backflips on the hood, cracked the windshield. Not too long after, two people tried to flip it and then two became ten, and then boom." Ramesses Moore-McGuinness told Storyful.

SUPER BOWL LVII

The video was filmed near Temple University's campus and quickly spread on social media. The Eagles went on to lose Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts are encouraged to contact police.