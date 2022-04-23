2 people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle struck by train in Newark, police say

article

Officers with the Newark Police Department say wo people are in the hospital with life-threatening injures after a train hit their car.

According to police, the incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday in the area of the CSX railroad crossing at West Main Street and New London Road.

Officer responded to the scene and found that one vehicle had been hit by a CSX train that was traveling eastbound, according to authorities.

Police say investigators believe the car was traveling southbound on New London Road, turned right onto the tracks, where it became disabled.

According to authorities, shortly after the car got stuck on the tracks, the two people inside got out as the CSX train approached and hit the car.

The two people were still near the car when it was struck by the train, police say.

Authorities say both people are at Christiana Hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Newark Police Department's traffic unit, officials say.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Cpl. Jon Lee at 302-366-7100.