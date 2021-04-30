2 hurt in Medford Township house fire that killed resident's dog, police say

article

Two people were hurt and a dog was killed during a three-alarm house fire late Thursday night in Medford Township, according to police.

Firefighters were called to the unit block of Branch Street just before midnight for reports of a dwelling fire with victims trapped inside.

Crews arrived to find the first floor and basement of the home engulfed in flames. The blaze was elevated to three alarms around 12:30, according to officials.

A 67-year-old woman, who escaped before firefighters arrived, suffered burns to her hands and smoke inhalation. Firefighters rescued a 68-year-old man from the roof of the home. He was also treated for smoke inhalation.

Several cats were rescued and secured by animal control, according to police. The victim's dog died of smoke inhalation, officials said.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

