2 hurt in shooting at North Philadelphia corner store, police say

Authorities say two people were injured during a shooting that erupted inside a corner store Tuesday night in North Philadelphia.

The double shooting happened inside a store on the 600 block of Diamond Street just before 4 p.m., police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot three times in the legs and driven to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

An 18-year-old was on the street with a gunshot wound to the foot when police arrived. He was transported by ambulance to Temple Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Police have not said what sparked the gunfire.

