Suspect in custody after wild police chase through Philadelphia, authorities say

article

Authorities arrested a man on Monday night who they say led officers on a wild chase through Philadelphia that included a mid-pursuit carjacking.

Officers spotted a 2022 Kia Sorento that was reported stolen last week from a New Jersey car dealership on the 1800 block of Germantown Avenue, police said.

When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver sped away and led officers through several neighborhoods in North Philadelphia.

The driver eventually rear-ended a Lexus near the intersection of Adams Avenue and Crescentville Road in Olney, according to police.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The 41-year-old suspect tore the woman driver out of the Lexus and continued to flee in her car.

The pursuit ended on the 1700 block of Tabor Road when the suspect slammed into an oncoming car, police said. He got out of the car and tried to run from police but was wrestled into custody.

The driver of the Lexus, who was not seriously injured, positively identified the suspect as her carjacker.

"This appears to be a very, very dangerous individual," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "Not only did he crash into this Lexus and then pulled the driver out forcefully, throw her to the ground."

Authorities said the stolen car that the suspect was originally driving was absconded during a car dealership test drive last Thursday. The salesman told police the suspect threatened to shoot him if he did not get out of the car.

The suspect during the pursuit has not been charged in the New Jersey car dealership theft, but authorities in New Jersey will be involved in the investigation.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter