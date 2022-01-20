2 hurt in shooting at Southwest Philadelphia gas station

article

Two men are in the hospital Thursday morning after police say both were shot at a Philadelphia gas station.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. on the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say both victims were shot at a Lukoil gas station.

There is no word on their conditions or any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

