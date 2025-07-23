Expand / Collapse search
2 hurt in SEPTA regional rail train fire at Paoli Station

Published  July 23, 2025 7:04am EDT
A train conductor and a firefighter sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out on a SEPTA train in Paoli overnight Tuesday.

The Brief

    • A SEPTA employee and a firefighter were hurt when a fire broke out on a SEPTA train in Paoli overnight Tuesday.
    • No passengers were aboard the train when the fire occurred in the last two cars of the westbound regional rail line.
    • It's unknown how the fire broke out.

PAOLI, Pa. - A SEPTA employee and a firefighter were injured when a fire broke out aboard a SEPTA regional rain train in Paoli overnight Tuesday.

What we know:

Officials say no one was aboard a SEPTA regional rail line train when a fire erupted in the last two cars on Tuesday night. 

Over 70 firefighters from neighboring departments responded to the Paoli train station around 11 p.m. for reports of smoke and an explosion.

Chief Jay Wustner from the Paoli Fire Company told reporters it took firefighters around two hours to contain the blaze.

A firefighter and a SEPTA employee were treated for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Firefighters have not said how the fire started. 

They towed the charred train cars to a SEPTA railyard in Frazier, Pennsylvania for further investigation.

