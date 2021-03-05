2 indicted for attempting to set off explosive devices inside Wawa during civil unrest, prosecutors say

article

Two Philadelphia residents have been arrested and charged for their alleged attempt to set off explosive devices inside a Wawa during the civil unrest last summer, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

The indictment alleges that in early June 2020, Michael Fields, 34, and Desiree Adorno, 65, conspired with other individuals to break into a Wawa store on Richmond Street in Philadelphia.

According to prosecutors, in addition to stealing merchandise from the store, the indictment alleges that the two had explosive devices in their possession, one of which was placed inside a lottery machine inside the Wawa, and two of which were placed near a safe and a cash register in the middle of the store.

Police arrived at the store before any devices were detonated.

Both Fields and Adorno are charged with conspiracy and attempting to maliciously damage property used in interstate commerce by means of an explosive, and aiding and abetting. Fields was also charged with possession of an unregistered firearm.

Fields made his initial appearance in federal court Friday. Adorno is scheduled to make her initial appearance in federal court on Monday.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the entire Department of Justice will always support peaceful protest – we are sworn to protect the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams. "But that does not cover destructive rioting, looting, committing arson and other violent acts. Here, the defendants allegedly attempted to detonate explosive devices while robbing a store, potentially endangering many lives including those of police officers who responded to the scene. This conduct is not free speech and is not protected by our constitution; rather, it is criminal."

