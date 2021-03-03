2 men critically injured in a fury of gunfire in West Philadelphia

article

A West Philadelphia city street was overtaken by violence Wednesday night, after two men were shot.

Police responded to the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue Wednesday night, just after 8:30, on the report of a shooting, according to officials.

Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds when police got to the scene.

A 20-year-old male was shot once in the torso. A second victim, a man thought to be in his 20s, was shot once in the chest.

Both men were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where both are listed as critical.

According to authorities at the scene, 55 shots were fired.

Officials say three men have been taken into custody and three weapons have been recovered. A full investigation is underway.

