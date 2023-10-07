2 injured, 1 critically, after speeding car hits pole, wall in Frankford: police

article

Two people were injured, one critically, in a car crash in Frankford.

The accident happened early Saturday, around 3:15 a.m., on the 5400 block of Frankford Avenue, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation shows a 34-year-old man was behind the wheel traveling south on Frankford Ave. and reportedly speeding when he lost control of the car. The car hit a utility pole, then spun around and hit a stone wall.

The passenger, a 36-year-old woman, was rushed to Temple University Hospital by medics where she was listed in critical condition.

The driver was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed as stable.

The Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Unit is continuing an investigation into the crash.