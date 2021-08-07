2 injured in double shooting in West Philadelphia

article

Two men are hospitalized after a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 3:12 p.m. on the 800 block of Lex Street.

A 22-year-old male was shot inside the location, which has not been specified, in the groin, buttocks, left hand, and left leg. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition.

A second victim, a 21-year-old male, was shot twice in the right hand. He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



