2 injured in fire at boat rental shop in Sea Isle
SEA ISLE, N.J. - Crews battled a heavy fire at a boat rental shop in Sea Isle Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 1 p.m. on the 300 block of 43rd Place.
Officials say crews arrived to find a shed on the property engulfed in flames. They say that quickly spread to a fuel tank and on to a commercial fishing boat sitting in the water.
People in nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. Two people were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Crews were able to get the fire under control within a short time. An adjacent home sustained heat damage on the outside of the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Advertisement