2 injured in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say

Two men were injured in an overnight double shooting that happened in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of W. Wishart Street.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while a 19-year-old man was shot once in the chest.

Both men arrived at Temple University Hospital by private vehicle where they were both listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon recovered.

