2 injured in serious crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Philadelphia police are investigating a serious crash on Roosevelt Boulevard overnight.

The incident occured shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday in the Southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard and Lawrence Street.

One person was transported to Temple Unviersty Hospital and a second person was transported Albert Einstein Medical Center. No word on their conditions at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

