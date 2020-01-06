2 injured in serious crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
OLNEY - Philadelphia police are investigating a serious crash on Roosevelt Boulevard overnight.
The incident occured shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday in the Southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard and Lawrence Street.
One person was transported to Temple Unviersty Hospital and a second person was transported Albert Einstein Medical Center. No word on their conditions at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP