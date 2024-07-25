Suspicious man knocking on doors overnight in Chester County sought: police

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say was involved in suspicious activity in a Chester County neighborhood.

According to the Willistown Township Police Department, the suspicious man pictured below was knocking on windows and doors in the overnight hours from July 17–July 18 in the area of Paoli Pike and Fairview Road.

The suspect was wearing a backwards baseball cap, a "Stan Ray" t-shirt and shorts, all with the store security tags still on.

Residents in the area of Fairview Drive and surrounding neighborhoods are encouraged to check their cameras for any footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this person is urged to call Willistown Township detectives at 610-251-0222 or speak with an officer by calling 610-647-1440.