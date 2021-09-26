2 injured in shooting outside Wawa in Plymouth Township

article

Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a Wawa in Plymouth Township early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of East Ridge Pike.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the two victims is unknown at this time. At least a dozen shots were fired at the scene.

A motive for the shooting has also not been released. Police are continuing an investigation.

FOX 29 is working to get more information and will bring it to you when it becomes available.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter