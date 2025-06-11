2 juveniles hurt in Philadelphia rowhome fire that displaced over a dozen: officials

The Brief An explosion and fire Wednesday in Philadelphia left two juveniles hurt and over a dozen people displaced. Over 80 first responders were called to the blaze that damaged two homes on the 1900 block of South 65th Street. The cause of the fire has not been reported, but Philadelphia fire investigators mentioned downed wires outside the homes in their latest update.



Two juveniles wer hospitalized and more than a dozen people have been displaced after an explosion and fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Officials say more than 80 firefighters responded to the blaze that engulfed two homes on the 1900 block of South 65th Street around 1 p.m.

What we know:

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to a home on the 1900 block of South 65th Street on Wednesday for reports of an explosion and fire.

Firefighters arrived to find two homes impacted by the blaze and downed wires outside the properties. Over 80 first responders were called to the scene.

It took firefighters just 45 minutes to place the fire under control, officials said. Two juveniles were treated by medics and taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Authoritites estimate that over a dozen people have been displaced.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.