2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on Kelly Drive in East Falls
article
PHILADELPHIA - Two people were killed and three were hurt in a crash on Kelly Drive in East Falls.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, the driver of a Mazda lost control, crossing into oncoming traffic, striking a Honda.
The 18-year-old driver and male passenger in the Mazda died. Two male passengers in the backseat were taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
The 65-year-old man in the Honda was rushed to Einstein in critical.
No word on what caused the crash.
