2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on Kelly Drive in East Falls

Two people were killed and three were hurt in a crash on Kelly Drive in East Falls.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the driver of a Mazda lost control, crossing into oncoming traffic, striking a Honda.

The 18-year-old driver and male passenger in the Mazda died. Two male passengers in the backseat were taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

The 65-year-old man in the Honda was rushed to Einstein in critical.

No word on what caused the crash.

