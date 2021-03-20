2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on 676 in Camden

article

A wrong-way crash has left two peope dead and another three people injured in Camden, N.J.

The crash occurred at 10:47 p.m on I-676 Northbound at the milemarker 0.4.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Buick Centry was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when it hit a Toyota Corola that was traveling northbound head-on.

The crash resulted in fatal injuries to both the drivers of the two vehicles.

The Buick driver was identified as Amir Kearney, 24 of Clayton, N.J. The driver of the Toyota was identified as Cassandra Sackie, 23 of Woodbury, N.J.

The other victims of the crash sustained moderate to serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

___

