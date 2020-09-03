2 killed after SUV crashes into tree in Kensington

article

Authorities say two men were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Kensington.

Police say a 34-year-old driver and a 45-year-old passenger were traveling south on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue sometime after 7 a.m.

Police say for unknown reasons the 2004 Chevy Tracker smashed into a tree causing fatal injuries to both men.

According to authorities, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead just before 8 a.m.

Authorities have not said what caused the accident. No other injuries were reported.

