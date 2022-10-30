2 killed in crash of small plane at Luzerne County farm

article

Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered, authorities said.

Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

"The parking lot for the hayride was filled," Chief David Lewis of the township's police department said. "The hayride was just loading up and this was filled with cars here but none were hit."

Lewis said one victim was found in the plane and the other was near the Liberty Hills complex, where streets were closed as police and fire crews searched for debris. Acting Luzerne County Coroner Joseph Jacobs said both had been identified, but names would not be released until families are notified. Autopsies were slated Tuesday.

Lewis said the plane had taken off from Wyoming Valley Airport shortly before the crash. Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials were investigating.