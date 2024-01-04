2 men bound with zip ties during gunpoint home invasion in Philadelphia: police

article

Two men were bound with zip ties when police say a group of armed intruders barged into a Philadelphia home on Thursday.

Three men forced their way through the front door of a home on the 200 block of West Olney Avenue around 11:30 a.m., police said.

A 25-year-old man and a 77-year-old man were tied up with zip ties while the intruders searched the property for half an hour, according to police.

The group fled the home with an undisclosed amount of money taken from a safe, and $40 and a gold chain stolen from one of the victims.

Police said they do not know where the suspects went after leaving the home. Both victims sustained minor injuries during the home invasion.