2 men critically injured in shooting at North Philadelphia deli

Two men have been hospitalized in critical condition after police say both were shot at a deli in North Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of North Broad Street at the City Market Deli shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police a 42-year-old man was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police after he was shot once in the head.

The second victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot twice in the left thigh. He was also rushed to Temple Hospital by police.

No arrest has been made and no weapon was recovered at the scene, police say.

The shooting occurred a short distance from Temple University’s campus, where an alert was sent to students and staff.