2 men hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia

Two men are currently hospitalized after a broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 3800 block of Parrish Street at approximately 11:35 a.m.

The shooting, which happened inside a vehicle, left a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the right shoulder, right arm, and right thigh. He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

An 18-year-old man was also injured and suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, right shoulder, and right leg.

Both men are in stable condition. No arrest was made and no weapons have been recovered.

