2 men hospitalized after shooting in Kensington

Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting in the Kensington section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. on the 2700 block of Emerald Street.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot twice in the left leg while a 41-year-old man was shot twice in the left shoulder.

Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

So far, no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made at this time.

