1 man dead, another in critical condition after Point Breeze shooting

One man has died and another was hospitalized Friday afternoon after Philadelphia police say they were both shot multiple times in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Point Breeze Avenue.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot as many as four times throughout the upper body. He was transported to Methodist Hospital in a private vehicle and was listed in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries around 4:30 p.m.

The second victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot twice in the back. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in a private vehicle and was also listed in critical condition.

The vehicle that transported the second victim to the hospital remained on scene at the hospital.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

