2 men injured in shooting at North Philadelphia basketball court

Two men are in the hospital after police say they were shot in North Philadelphia Monday night.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. at a basketball court near 11th Street and Norris Street.

Both male victims, ages 20 and 26, were shot in the upper body.

The 26-year-old victim was shot in the chest, and his condition is unknown at this time.

The 20-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and is listed in stable condition.

