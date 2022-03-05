2 men killed in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

An investigation is underway in West Philadelphia after two men were killed in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North 58th Street.

Authorities say a 20-year-old was shot in the chest and an 18-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body.

Both were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

