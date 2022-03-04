Police: 13-year-old shot twice in North Philadelphia

article

Police say an investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot twice in North Philadelphia on Friday evening.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:00 p.m. near 16th and Edgley Streets.

Authorities say the teen was shot two times in the left buttocks and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.

