2 men plead guilty in 2022 crime spree: 7 armed robberies, carjacking in 12 days

Two men are facing time after pleading guilty to a crime spree in 2022 that left the Philadelphia community terrorized.

Officials announced Tuesday that Angel Fayez, 19, and Kevin Antun, a.k.a. Acquah Evans, 20, both pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking, eight counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of carrying and using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Fayez and Antun were charged by indictment back in March 2023 with the same offenses, in connection with a series of gunpoint robberies of businesses in the Kensington and the Lower Northeast sections of Philadelphia.

According to the indictment, the two committed one carjacking and robbed a variety of small businesses, stealing approximately $3,613 total between November 22, 2022, and December 3, 2022.

They say the two committed the following crimes:

November 22, 2022

Fayez and Antun carjacked a woman at the Liberty gas station located at 3949 Kensington Avenue

Fayez and Antun robbed the Dollar General located at 1240 E. Erie Avenue

Fayez and Antun robbed the Popeyes located at 501 Adams Avenue

November 28, 2022

Fayez and Antun robbed the Texas Chicken and Burger located at 3960 Kensington Avenue

November 30, 2022

Fayez and Antun robbed the Wingstop located at 3855 Aramingo Avenue

Fayez and Antun robbed the Wingstop located at 2118 Cottman Avenue

Fayez and Antun robbed the Domino’s Pizza located at 6391 Oxford Avenue

December 3, 2022

Fayez and Antun robbed the Popeyes located at 3541 Aramingo Avenue

"Fayez and Antun terrorized the community with their brazen gunpoint crimes, at times committing multiple armed robberies in the same day," said U.S. Attorney Romero. "Taking repeat offenders like these off the street is a priority for my office and our law enforcement partners, as we work to crack down on violent crime in Philadelphia and keep the public safe."

"During their vicious crime spree, Fayez and Antun showed a complete disregard for public safety after carjacking an innocent woman and threatening multiple store employees with firearms," said Eric DeGree, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Office. "I want to thank the Philadelphia Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office as we work to protect the people of our district."