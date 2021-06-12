2 men shot in North Philadelphia expected to survive, police say

article

Police say two men are expected to survive following a shooting Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of North Bancroft Avenue for reports of gunfire.

Police drove a 52-year-old man to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder. A 31-year-old man who was hit in the right shoulder was also taken to Temple Hospital by officers, according to police.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire. Police did not announce any arrests immediately following the shooting.

