2 men shot inside Overbrook bar, police say

Philadelphia Police are investigating after two men are shot inside a bar in Overbrook.

The shooting happened Tuesday night, around 8:15, on the 6600 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

Police were called to the bar on the report of gunshots inside the establishment.

Arriving officers found a 31-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to his leg. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center by police and placed in stable condition.

A second man, 54, was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. He was also taken to Lankenau by police and listed in stable condition.

Officials say preliminary information indicates an unknown man opened the door to the bar and fired inside. Police have not found any weapons and are seeking the shooter. No arrests have been made.

