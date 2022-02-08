Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Center City

Police say a man has died after he was shot multiple times in Center City.

This incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. when police responded to a report of gunshots at the intersection of Broad and Walnut Streets.

When they arrived, police found the victim laying on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Walnut Street.

The victim was unconscious and had been shot multiple times in the chest, torso area, and leg, according to officials.

He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m.

At this time, the man remains unidentified, but appears to be in his mid 20s to early 30s.

An investigation revealed that the shooting happened about a block away from where the victim was found at Juniper and Chancellor Streets.

Police say they found numerous businesses with surveillance cameras in the neighborhood with one of the cameras capturing a blue pickup truck traveling southbound on Juniper Street.

According to witnesses, they believe the shooter or shooters were last seen in that blue pickup truck and it was last seen headed towards Logan Street.

Police remain actively investigating this homicide.

