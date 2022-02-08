Man killed in broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man was killed in a broad daylight shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Investigators say an unidentified man was shot four times on the 2400 block of North Reese Street around 2:40 p.m.

The victim was partially driven to the hospital by a private vehicle, then handed off to police who drove him to Temple University Hospital where he died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

