Boy killed after school bus crash in Greenwich Township: police

The Brief A boy was hit by a school bus on Bennett Street and Ashton Drive Friday afternoon. He was taken to Cooper Hospital and died from his injuries. Support services will be available for residents and students starting Saturday, May 9.



A boy died after being hit by a school bus near Bennett Street and Ashton Drive Friday afternoon, according to the Greenwich Township Police Department.

What we know:

Officers were called to the area at about 3:40 p.m. for a crash involving a boy and a school bus.

Police say officers and local residents gave emergency care before Gloucester County EMS arrived and took over treatment.

The boy was taken to Cooper Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police. The Greenwich Township Police Detective Unit is investigating.

What they're saying:

"The whole place was chaotic. I mean there were cop cars all up and down this side of the street, up and down this side of the street. Two ambulances were there, Gloucester County EMS was there," said a neighbor.

Another neighbor said, "I looked out here and there’s just red lights as far as you could see." Officers say neighbors and police were the first to help, performing emergency care before Gloucester County EMS arrived.

"The first two responders were people that live in this neighborhood. I’m not going to identify them but they were both nurses and they did CPR on him," said a neighbor.

The police chief says no further information is being released at this time out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation. Neighbors described the area as a close-knit community, and the loss has deeply affected those living nearby.

Community support and resources

Why you should care:

A representative from Clonmell Methodist church said the church will open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9, for anyone affected.

The Greenwich Township School District will have counselors available for students.

The church and school district are offering support to help the community process the loss.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details about how the crash happened or the identity of the boy.

No additional information will be released at this time out of respect for the family.