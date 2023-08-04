2 men shot to death in front of Kensington convenience store: police

article

Two men are dead after they were viciously gunned down on a Kensington street.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon, just before two o’clock, near the intersection of Jasper Street and East Allegheny Avenue, according to investigators.

Responding officers found the two men, aged 27 and 23, on the street, in front of a convenience store, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were each taken by police to Temple University Hospital where they both died.

An active investigation is underway.

