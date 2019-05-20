2 men sitting in car shot, wounded in Logan

Authorities say two men sitting in a car in Logan were shot and wounded by a shooter who fled the scene.

But it's still not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred early Monday on the 5300 block of Carlisle Street.

Authorities say the shooter fired several shots, but did not say what type of weapon was used. Investigators say 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

Both victims, ages 25 and 31, were hospitalized in critical condition. Their names were not released.

The shooter remains at large.

