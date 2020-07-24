2 men try to burn an elderly woman alive in Brooklyn
article
NEW YORK - Police in New York are trying to find two men who attacked an elderly woman and tried to set her on fire.
The NYPD says it happened at about 6:45 p.m. on July 14, on 16th Ave. at 77th St. in Bensonhurst.
The 89-year-old woman was approached by two men. One of them slapped her in the face. She tried to get away and one of the men used a match or lighter to light her shirt on fire.
BOY JUMPED AND BEATEN IN BROOKLYN GROCERY STORE
MOB ATTACKS MAN, DAUGHTER IN MANHATTAN DELI
She was not seriously hurt in the incident.
Advertisement
Police released a short video of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.