$2 million Powerball ticket sold at South Philadelphia beer shop on New Year's Eve

Now that's a happy New Year - one lucky lottery winner is heading into 2023 with a $2 million check!

A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $2 million was sold at Porter Beverage on Porter Street in South Philadelphia on New Year's Eve.

The winning ticket matched all five white balls: 18-37-44-50-64, but not the red 11 Powerball.

If purchased without the Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million.

The Powerball jackpot has now rolled to an estimated $291 million for the January 4 drawing.